Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

3B Anthony Rendon (side, knee) resumed baseball activities Thursday. Manager Matt Williams said Rendon took grounders, worked around the infield and ran in the outfield. If Rendon feels good Friday, he likely would resume his rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg. Rendon was at Harrisburg rehabbing a sprained left knee but played in just two games before feeling tightness in his side.

CF Denard Span left with general soreness in the sixth inning of the Nationals’ 8-2 win over the Mets on Thursday night. Manager Matt Williams said the wear and tear of playing in 10 of the Nationals’ last 11 games likely caught up to Span, who missed the first 12 games of the season recovering from offseason core muscle surgery. Williams said Span likely would sit out Friday’s game against the Mets. Span is hitting .302 with two homers and seven RBIs.

RHP Casey Janssen (right shoulder inflammation) took another step toward embarking on a rehab assignment Thursday, when he threw an inning in an extended spring training game at the Nationals’ complex in Florida. Manager Matt Williams said he hopes Janssen will be able to begin a rehab assignment after one more appearance at extended spring training. Janssen, who signed with the Nationals on Feb. 2, has been on the disabled list all season.

RHP Max Scherzer will return to the rotation Friday night when he takes the mound in the second game of a four-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Scherzer’s start was pushed back three days after he jammed his right thumb while batting against the St. Louis Cardinals on April 23. He took the loss in that start despite giving up just two runs on six hits and no walks while striking out four over seven innings. Scherzer is 2-1 with a 2.05 ERA in five career appearances (four starts) against the Mets. He lost the last time he opposed the Mets on April 6, when he allowed three unearned runs over 7 2/3 innings as the Nationals absorbed a 3-1 Opening Day defeat.

3B Yunel Escobar returned to the lineup Thursday, and he went 3-for-5 with three runs as the Nationals routed the Mets 8-2. Escobar missed the previous two games with a cut on his left hand that he sustained when Braves SS Andrelton Simmons slid into him April 27. The three-hit game was the first for Escobar since last Sept. 14, when he had three hits for the Tampa Bay Rays. Escobar is hitting .306 with two homers and five RBIs in 19 games this season.