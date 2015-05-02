Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

INF Anthony Rendon (side, knee) resumed his rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg on Friday night, when he played five innings at second base and went 0-for-2. Rendon, who hasn’t played this season due to a sprained left knee, began a rehab assignment at Harrisburg April 24 but played in just two games before feeling tightness in his side. Overall, he has two hits in six at-bats for Harrisburg.

CF Denard Span (abdomen) sat out the Nationals’ 4-0 loss to the Mets on Friday night. Span left Thursday’s 8-2 win in the sixth inning due to soreness in his abdomen. He underwent a pair of core muscle surgeries during the offseason and opened the season on the disabled list but played in 10 of the first 11 games following his activation on April 19. Span said he received treatment Friday afternoon and was hopeful he’d return to the lineup Saturday. He is hitting .302 with two homers and seven RBIs this year.

LHP Gio Gonzalez will visit his favorite road venue Saturday night, when he takes the mound for the Nationals in the third game of a four-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Gonzalez took the loss in his most recent start last Sunday, when he gave up six runs on 10 hits and one walk while striking out eight over five innings as the Nationals fell to the Miami Marlins, 6-2. The runs, hits and strikeouts were all season highs for Gonzalez. In 13 career starts against the Mets, Gonzalez is 7-4 with a 3.13 ERA, including 5-1 with a 1.88 ERA in eight starts at Citi Field, where he threw his lone shutout, a one-hitter on Sept. 9, 2013. Gonzalez threw another gem the last time he opposed the Mets last Sept. 25, when he earned the win after allowing one hit and striking out a career-high 12 over seven innings in the Nationals’ 3-0 victory at Nationals Park.

RHP Max Scherzer came up on the short end of his pitcher’s duel with Mets RHP Matt Harvey on Friday, when Scherzer took the loss as the Nationals fell, 4-0. Scherzer allowed just one run -- on a fourth-inning homer by Mets LF Michael Cuddyer -- on five hits and one walk while striking out 10. It was the first double-digit strikeout game in a Nationals uniform for Scherzer, who is 1-3 in five starts despite a 1.26 ERA and a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 39/5 over 35 2/3 innings.