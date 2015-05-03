Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Doug Fister will look to continue his dominance of the New York Mets when he takes the mound for the Nationals on Sunday afternoon in the finale of a four-game series at Citi Field. Fister took the loss in his most recent start last Monday, when he gave up five runs (four earned) on 10 hits and two walks while striking out three over 5 2/3 innings as the Nationals fell to the Atlanta Braves, 8-4. In his last two starts, Fister has given up 10 runs (eight earned) over 11 2/3 innings as his ERA has risen from 0.69 to 3.28. Fister is 4-0 with a microscopic 1.01 ERA in four career starts against the Mets. He earned the win the last time he opposed the Mets last Sept. 13, when Fister allowed three runs (two earned) over six innings in the Nationals’ 10-3 win at Citi Field.

IF Anthony Rendon (side, knee) was scratched from the lineup at Double-A Harrisburg Saturday night when he couldn’t get loose during pregame warm-ups. Manager Matt Williams said following the Nationals’ 1-0 win over the Mets that Rendon is day-to-day and that the team hopes he can play Sunday. Rendon, who opened the season on the disabled list due to a sprained knee ligament, began a rehab assignment at Harrisburg on April 24 but played just two games before feeling tightness in his side. He sat out five days before going 0-for-2 on Friday.

CF Denard Span (abdomen) sat out his second straight game Saturday, when the Nationals edged the Mets 1-0. Manager Matt Williams said he is hopeful Span will return for Sunday’s series finale. Span, who had a pair of core muscle surgeries during the off-season, left Thursday’s 8-2 win in the sixth inning due to soreness in his abdomen. He is hitting .302 with two homers and seven RBI this year.

LHP Gio Gonzalez remained dominant against the Mets at Citi Field on Saturday, when he threw seven shutout innings and earned the win in the Nationals’ 1-0 victory. Gonzalez allowed six hits and two walks while striking out nine. He is now 6-1 with a 1.66 ERA in nine career starts at Citi Field. Overall this year, Gonzalez is 2-2 with a 3.86 ERA in five starts.

SS Ian Desmond snapped an 0-for-26 skid in the second inning Saturday, when he singled and came around to score the only run in the Nationals’ 1-0 win over the Mets. Desmond also singled in the sixth inning for his first two-hit game since April 19. He has just six hits in his last 45 at-bats as his overall average has fallen from .314 to .222.