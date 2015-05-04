Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Doug Fister continued his mastery of the Mets on Sunday, when he threw 6 1/3 shutout innings and earned the win in the Nationals’ 1-0 victory. Fister allowed five hits and walked none while striking out three. He surrendered consecutive singles to Mets RF Curtis Granderson and CF Juan Lagares leading off the first but retired 19 of the final 22 batters he faced. Fister is now 5-0 with a 0.82 ERA in five career starts against the Mets. Overall this season, Fister is 2-1 with a 2.61 ERA in five starts.

RF Bryce Harper reached base for a career-high 19th straight game Sunday, when his first-inning single helped the Nationals score the only run in a 1-0 win over the Mets. Harper singled with two outs and 1B Ryan Zimmerman followed with an RBI single. He has a .458 on-base percentage during the streak, which began April 14. Overall this season, Harper is hitting .261 with five homers (tops on the Nationals), 15 RBIs and a .416 on-base percentage.

INF Anthony Rendon (sore side, sprained left knee) missed a second straight game for Double-A Harrisburg on Sunday. Rendon resumed a rehab assignment Friday but didn’t play Saturday because he couldn’t get loose. He opened the season on the disabled list due to a sprained knee ligament and began a rehab assignment at Harrisburg on April 24 but played just two games before feeling tightness in his side.

CF Denard Span returned to the lineup Sunday, when he went 1-for-4 out of the leadoff spot in the Nationals’ 1-0 win over the Mets. Span, who underwent a pair of core muscle surgeries during the offseason, left Thursday’s game in the sixth inning with a sore abdomen and sat out Friday and Saturday. He is hitting .298 with two homers and seven RBIs in 11 games.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann will hope history repeats itself when he takes the mound for the Nationals on Monday night in the opener of a three-game series against the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park. Zimmermann will be facing the Marlins at home for the first time since last Sept. 28, when the Nationals edged Miami 1-0 as Zimmermann authored the first no-hitter by a Nationals pitcher since the franchise moved to Washington in 2005. Zimmermann earned the win in his most recent start last Tuesday, when he allowed four runs (three earned) on eight hits and one walk while setting season highs with eight strikeouts and seven innings pitched in the Nationals’ 13-4 victory over the Atlanta Braves. He is 7-3 with a 3.34 ERA in 18 career starts against the Marlins, whom he last faced on April 24, when he gave up two runs over six innings and didn’t factor into the decision in the Nationals’ 3-2 loss.