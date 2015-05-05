Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg will start Tuesday against the Marlins in Washington. He is 45-32 with a 3.09 ERA in his career, which began in 2010. He led the National League with 242 strikeouts last year while posting a record of 14-11. He has made 20 starts against the Marlins and held them to one run or fewer in 12 of those.

OF Bryce Harper entered Monday with 24 walks, which led the National League. Harper also was hitting .261 with five homers and 15 RBIs. “For us those walks are good,” manager Matt Williams said. Harper drew a walk in the first to extend his career-best streak of reaching base to 20 games. Harper was 0-for-2.

RHP Aaron Barrett has been used a lot this year and manager Matt Williams wants to make sure he is not used too much. “He is resilient. He is eager to have the ball,” Williams said. With that in mind, the Nationals went to young pitchers Blake Treinen, Matt Grace and Tanner Roark in a tight game Monday in a 6-4 comeback win and Barrett was not used.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann made his first start against the Marlins since he threw a no-hitter against them on the last day of the 2014 season, also in Washington. He did not figure in the decision as he gave up six hits and two runs and threw just 81 pitches. He was lifted for a pinch hitter in the seventh. “I had three pitches working. It was fun to be out there,” Zimmermann said.

3B Yunel Escobar had a career-high five hits, and his two-run single broke a 4-4 tie in the eighth. “He has really stepped up big for us,” SS Ian Desmond said. Escobar is hitting .311 and has helped the team weather the loss of Anthony Rendon, one of the team’s top players last year.