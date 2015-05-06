Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg left his start with irritation under his shoulder blade. He will see a chiropractor Wednesday.

OF Darin Mastroianni was acquired by the Nationals in a trade with the Phillies for cash considerations. He was hitting .293 in 58 at bats for Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Philadelphia’s top farm club. He hit .156 in 32 at bats last year for the Toronto Blue Jays.

3B Anthony Rendon will be “shut down for a few days,” manager Matt Williams said Tuesday, a day after it was learned Rendon sustained an oblique sprain while rehabbing his sprained left knee. Rendon went on the disabled list April 5 after hurting his knee while diving for a ground ball in a March 9 spring training game. “There is no real timeframe (for his return); it is kind of up in the air. I think he is frustrated by it,” Williams said.

OF Michael A. Taylor, in his second stint with the Nationals this year, got the start in left field Tuesday as Jayson Werth got the night off. “It’s an opportunity to get Michael in there,” manager Matt Williams said. Taylor went hitless in three at-bats, and his average fell to .258.

OF Jayson Werth got the night off Tuesday against the Marlins as Michael A. Taylor made the start in left field. Werth is hitting .083 in his career against RHP Mat Latos, the Marlins’ starter Tuesday.

RHP Max Scherzer will start the series finale Wednesday against the Marlins. The Nationals have scored 2.78 runs in his starts this year, the 13th-lowest mark for qualified pitchers in the National League. His last start was pushed back a few days after he hurt his throwing hand on a bunt attempt. Pitching Friday in New York against the Mets, he allowed just five hits and one run in seven innings but took the loss.