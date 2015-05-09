Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Craig Stammen (right forearm strain) said May 8 he can begin some light arm exercises six weeks after his surgery, which was April 19.

RHP Stephen Strasburg (shoulder blade irritation) will need to throw a bullpen session on May 9 if he is to make his scheduled start on May 11 in Arizona, according to manager Matt Williams. “He reported feeling good today,” Williams said May 8. “We will look to see what is next for him.”

RHP Doug Fister will start on Saturday against the Braves. He has made five starts this year and allowed 32 hits in 31 innings, with 14 strikeouts and nine walks. In his last start, against the Mets in New York, he pitched well. One hitter he will have to watch out for is Nick Markakis, who is hitting .364 in 22 at-bats against Fister. He is 9-2 with an ERA of 1.98 at home since joining the Nationals in time for the 2014 season.

RF Bryce Harper, who hit three homers Wednesday, hit two more on Friday and drove in five runs for the second game in a row.

RHP Erik Davis (right elbow surgery) was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A Potomac on Friday.

OF Reed Johnson (left calf strain) was on crutches in the Washington clubhouse before the May 8 game.

LF Jayson Werth returned to the starting lineup Friday after sitting out the previous two games to rest his right shoulder. Werth, who had shoulder surgery in January, hit his first homer of the season in the fourth and added a single in the eighth before RF Bryce Harper launched his second homer of the game. Werth upped his average to .192 and may start to get more pitches to hit if Harper remains hot.

LHP Gio Gonzalez started against the Braves in the first game of the series on Friday and beat Atlanta for the first-time ever at Nationals Park. He gave up just five hits and two runs with eight strikeouts and just one walk in seven innings. “The last couple of innings, he really turned it up with the fastball,” said Washington manager Matt Williams. “He made pitches when he needed to.”

RHP Casey Janssen (shoulder inflammation) said May 8 he felt fine after throwing one inning in his first minor league rehab game on May 7 at high Class A Potomac. He is slated to pitch again on May 10 in a minor league rehab assignment. He needed just nine pitches - all strikes - to get three outs, with one by strikeout, in the rehab outing.