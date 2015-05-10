Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg threw a bullpen session before Saturday’s game, which puts him on line to start on Monday in Arizona. He left his last start after three innings on Tuesday as he complained of soreness in his back. Strasburg threw on flat ground for a few minutes after Wednesday’s day game with the Miami Marlins in Washington and also saw a chiropractor. “Stephen feels good today,” manager Matt Williams said May 9. “We will make a decision (later). As long as he feels good” he will start May 11.

RHP Doug Fister pitched 6 2/3 innings and allowed three runs on Saturday at home against the Braves but did not figure in the decision. “I kind of ran out of gas,” he said. He is 9-2 at Nationals Park since the start of the 2014 season. Fister also had a double in the fourth; he had a pinch-hit single on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins.

OF Bryce Harper flew out deep to center in his first trip to the plate Saturday. He later drew a walk (he leads the league in that category), singled in the fifth and then fanned in the seventh. He then hit a two-run homer with one out in the last of the ninth against reliever Cody Martin to give Washington an 8-6 win. Harper now has six homers and 12 RBIs in his last three games. Harper has 11 homers this season and his average is up to .292. “I‘m just trying to play smart and stay healthy,” said Harper, who played in just 100 games last year. He has started all 31 games this season.

INF Danny Espinosa, who hit two homers Friday, doubled in his first trip to the plate Saturday and came in to score on a single by Yunel Escobar. He was 1-for-4 and is hitting .253.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann will start the series finale at home Sunday against the Braves. He will face Atlanta’s Alex Wood in a rematch of an April 29 game at Atlanta that the Nationals won, 13-4. Zimmermann has made six starts and allowed 38 hits and six walks with 22 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings.

C Wilson Ramos got the day off as a starter Saturday as Jose Lobaton made the start as catcher. Ramos has a 12-game hitting streak. Ramos did enter the game in the top of the ninth after the Nationals ran for Lobaton in the last of the eighth.