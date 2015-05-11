Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg (shoulder blade irritation) was in line to pitch May 11 in Arizona, but will now pitch May 12 to give him an extra day of rest.

OF Bryce Harper was 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and run scored on Sunday. He now has six homers, eight runs scored and 13 RBIs with 10 hits in his last 16 trips to the plate.

OF Michael A. Taylor got the start in center on Sunday as veteran center fielder Denard Span got the day off. Taylor was 1-for-3 and is hitting .265.

CF Denard Span got the day off Sunday as Michael A. Taylor started in center field. Span is hitting .284 in 16 games since coming off the disabled list and has been solid as usual in center field.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann, who threw 107 pitches but only 65 for strikes, gave up eight hits and three earned runs in six innings on Sunday against the Braves. He struggled with his command most of the day as many times catcher Wilson Ramos would set up inside and Zimmermann would miss with a pitch outside. He did not figure in the decision as he left in a tie game as rookie lefty Matt Grace came on in the seventh. “I just couldn’t get ahead of the guys with the fastball,” he said.

RHP Max Scherzer will make the start on Monday at Arizona. Stephen Strasburg, who left his start on Tuesday after three innings with some soreness in his back, will be pushed back to Tuesday. Scherzer has made six starts in his first season in Washington.

C Wilson Ramos had two hits, including the game-winner in the eighth, on Sunday. He has hit in 13 games in a row, one short of his career high. “He has great power to the opposite field,” said closer Drew Storen.