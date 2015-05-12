Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RF Bryce Harper, who had six home runs in his last 10 games, almost had another in the first inning. His fly ball down the right-field line was caught at the foul pole by Arizona RF Ender Inciarte about four feet below the yellow line on the top of the fence. Harper was 1-for-4 with an RBI single, giving him 11 hits and 14 RBIs in his last five games.

RHP Casey Janssen, who signed with the Nationals in January, made his second appearance in a rehab game for Class A Potomac on Sunday, giving up three runs -- one earned -- and three hits in two-thirds of an inning. He gave up a double, triple and home run after an infield error before being removed. He is on the disabled list with rotator cuff tendinitis.

RHP Max Scherzer gave up one run in seven innings to drop his ERA under 2.00 -- it is 1.99 -- in his first game at Chase Field since Sept. 26, 2009, his last game with the Diamondbacks before being traded to Detroit in a three-team deal that also included the Yankees. He spent his first two seasons here and still lives in the Phoenix area. “Interesting,” Scherzer said. “I‘m on the other side of the dugout. It’s good. This group of guys, and how they compete and how hard they play, it’s fun to get in and get a ‘W.'” Scherzer also had two singles, beating out an infield single as the second batter of a six-run second inning.

3B Yunel Escobar was 5-for-5 with five singles while hitting second Monday, back in the lineup after being removed in the third inning of Sunday’s game with what the Nationals called a stomach bug. “We waited on the lineup for him to make sure he was OK,” Nationals manager Matt Williams said. “The first glimpse I got of him was in the food room, with a huge plate of food, so I figured he was OK.” Escobar had his first career five-hit game on May 4. “It’s not me, it’s the bat,” Escobar said. Escobar said he did not want a sixth at-bat in the ninth inning. “The night was perfect. I didn’t want another,” Escobar said.

C Wilson Ramos extended his hitting streak to a career-high-tying 14 games with a three-run double in the second inning.