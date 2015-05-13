Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg gave up a career-high eight runs (seven earned) and eight hits in 3 1/3 innings, making his first start after back pain cut short in his May 5 outing against Miami after three innings. Strasburg gave up two homers after having allowed only one in his previous six starts. “I am embarrassed I let the team down,” Strasburg said. “I am just not making good pitches. I am trying to figure that out.” Of his back, he said, “It was good enough. I just have to go out there and make better pitches.” Strasburg, who walked one and struck out three, saw his ERA rise to 6.06. It has not been below 4.50 all season.

RF Bryce Harper hit his NL-leading 12th homer in the sixth inning Tuesday, on a changeup from Arizona RHP Rubby De La Rosa that appeared to be located well, down, maybe even off the plate. Harper, who also doubled on a ball that had a velocity of 116 mph off his bat, according to MLB, has seven homers in his last five games.

LHP Sammy Solis, a Phoenix area native, gave up four runs in two innings of relief of RHP Stephen Strasburg, the first time he has been scored upon in his four major league appearances. He also recorded his first major league hit in his first game in his home state. “What I’ve seen is strikes, mid-90s fastball and feel for a curve ball,” Nationals manager Matt Williams said of Solis. “He’s been aggressive and he’s thrown strikes, and you can’t ask for anything more than that.” Solis was drafted out of Agua Fria High by the Diamondbacks in 2007 but did not sign and was a second round pick in the 2010 draft by Washington.

1B/OF Clint Robinson pitched the eighth inning for the Nationals, giving up a single and no runs. He also had a strikeout. “It is never something you want to do, but sometimes in games like this you never want to stretch your bullpen,” Washington manager Matt Williams said. “In this ballpark I have seen another lefty pitch before. He just happens to be the hitting coach (Mark Grace) on the other side.” Robinson, 30, has played parts of three seasons in majors with Kansas City, the Dodgers and Washington. It was his first pitching appearance.

RHP Casey Janssen pitched a scoreless eighth inning in his first rehab appearance for Double-A Harrisburg on Tuesday, giving up one hit and fielding a line drive back to the box. “He’s come through everything good,” Washington manager Matt Williams said. Janssen will be given two days off, Williams said, before pitching in back-to-back games. If there are no setbacks, Janssen could join the Nationals next week. He has not appeared with them since signing in January. He has been on the disabled list with rotator cuff tendinitis.