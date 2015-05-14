Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg used dramatically more sliders in a 14-6 loss in Arizona on Tuesday than he had in previous starts, but manager Matt Williams said he understood, even if the results were not always positive. Strasburg struck out 1B Paul Goldschmidt on a slider in the third inning, but he hung a slider that RF Mark Trumbo hit for a three-run homer in the fourth, the hit that knocked Strasburg out of the game with a career-high eight runs (seven earned) given up. “I don’t have an issue with him throwing the slider,” Washington manager Matt Williams said. “You have to look at the situation and the circumstance. He was looking for something to have command with, and that’s what he had command with. If he doesn’t feel like he has fastball command or doesn’t have command of those other pitches, then he has another pitch to go to for a strike.”

RF Bryce Harper and manager Matt Williams were ejected by home plate umpire Rob Drake for arguing Harper’s checked-swing strikeout in the seventh. Harper did not believe he swung, and Drake did not ask for help. “After the fact, I‘m going out there to protect Bryce,” Williams said. “If he gets kicked out of the game, he gets kicked out, but nothing further than that. He’s been real good all season. He’s passionate, but has been really good about it all season.”

RF Michael Taylor said he wanted to make sure he stayed in control in his at-bat with the bases loaded and one out in the ninth inning Wednesday. He hit the second pitch he saw for a game-deciding grand slam. “I was just thinking barrel up the ball, don’t try to do too much,” Taylor said. “I get in trouble sometimes when I try to crush the ball and end up fouling the ball off. I was trying not to be too aggressive and chase something out of the zone. I kind of had my spot and if he threw it there, take a hack at it.”

LHP Gio Gonzalez was not particularly sharp, giving up nine hits, two walks and five runs in five innings, in a reversal of form. He had given up only two runs in 14 innings in his previous two starts and was 2-0 with a 1.33 ERA in three career starts against Arizona. Gonzalez was on the hook for a loss until pinch-hitter Tyler Moore hit a two-run homer to tie the game at 5 while batting for Gonzalez in the sixth inning. “Generally when he’s not commanding, pitch count gets up and the ball sails off the plate a little bit,” Washington manager Matt Williams said. “That was a little bit of the case today.”

RHP Casey Janssen (shoulder) came out of his rehab appearance at Double-A Harrisburg fine, manager Matt Williams said. He is expected is make his next rehab appearance Friday.

SS Ian Desmond got his first break of the season Tuesday, when he was removed in a double switch in the last of the sixth inning in Arizona’s 14-6 victory. Desmond had played every inning of every game to that point. “In general, you go, ‘Why would I take my three-time Silver Slugger shortstop out of a game?'” Washington manager Matt Williams said of Desmond’s workload. “I want him to have as many at-bats as he can, because once he gets going ... he can carry us. He’s physically in fantastic shape. He always is, and he’s able to handle the grind of playing every day. He’s a vital part of our team. When it gets right, it is pretty special.” Desmond scuffled in his return to the lineup Wednesday, going 0-for-5 with two errors. He has 11 errors the most in the NL and one fewer than Oakland SS Marcus Simeon.

C Wilson Ramos did not start at Arizona on Wednesday, a day game after a night game, and will take a career-high 15-game hitting streak into a four-game series in San Diego that begins Thursday. He is slashing .316/.339/.402 with six doubles, one home run and 16 RBIs while making it healthy through the first five weeks of the season. Knee hamstring and hamate bone injuries limited him to 191 games the last three seasons. “Any time that he has been (healthy), he’s been very productive, and it just continues,” Washington manager Matt Williams said.