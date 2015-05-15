Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

LHP Felipe Rivero, who remains on the disabled list due to a gastrointestinal issue, is continuing to strengthen his arm. “He’s building it up, that’s the process,” manager Matt Williams said.

RHP Doug Fister walked a batter for the first time since April 27, a span of 19 1/3 innings. He allowed two home runs Thursday after allowing three in his previous outings. Fister gave up seven runs on eight hits in two innings Thursday after the game was delayed nearly two hours in the first inning. “I can’t make any excuses for what I did tonight,” he said. “It’s one of those night I didn’t do my job at all and put my team in a hole from the get-go.”

3B Anthony Rendon (knee, oblique) went to the team’s facility in Viera, Fla., on Thursday to begin baseball activities. “It’s a good sign,” manager Matt Williams said. “He feels good to get back to the baseball part of it.”

RHP Casey Janssen (right shoulder inflammation) is scheduled to make his final minor league rehab appearances Saturday and Sunday. “That is his final hurdle,” manager Matt Williams said. Janssen could rejoin the Nationals soon if there are no setbacks.

C Wilson Ramos extended his career-high hitting streak to 16 games with an RBI single in the fourth inning. Ramos owns the longest active streak in the majors.