Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Doug Fister, who lasted only two innings in Thursday’s loss to the Padres, was placed on the DL with a sore right forearm. “The first time he came to us was after the second inning and said his arm was starting to get tight,” nationals manager Matt Williams said. “So at that point, we didn’t want to push it.”

RHP A.J. Cole was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse. He made his major league debut this year on April 28 and gave up nine runs (four earned) in two innings. He earned his first save with three scoreless innings on Friday. He’s the Nationals’ No. 3 prospect according to mlb.com.

RHP Blake Treinen did his team a solid by pitching four innings in Thursday’s loss after starter Doug Fister was lifted after two innings. “It allows us to keep the back of our bullpen fresh,” manager Matt Williams said.

LF Jayson Werth was struck in the left wrist by a pitch and was forced to exit the game in the third inning. X-rays taken after the game were negative. Werth was restricted to 81 games in 2012 with a broken left wrist.

C Wilson Ramos extended his career-high hitting streak to 17 games with an RBI single in the fourth inning. Ramos’ streak is the longest in the majors.