Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Doug Fister went on the disabled list Friday night with what was described as a flexor strain. Fister injured himself Thursday night in a game that saw his first appearance on the mound delayed by one hour and 56 minutes by the second largest May storm in San Diego history.

RF Bryce Harper had his team-leading 14th multi-hit game of the season Saturday night. He is hitting .385 in May (20-for-52) with eight homers and 18 RBIs.

LF Jayson Werth won’t play at least until Tuesday after being hit on the left wrist by a pitch Friday night. He will have an MRI on the wrist when the swelling goes down.

C Wilson Ramos extended his career-best hitting streak to 18 straight games with a RBI single in the first inning Saturday. It is also the longest streak in the major loeagues this season. Ramos is hitting .371 (26-for-70) during the streak.