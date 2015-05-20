Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

INF Wilmer Difo was called up from Double-A Harrisburg on Tuesday as OF Jayson Werth went on the disabled list. He pinch-hit in the seventh and had a single for his first big league hit. “That is always an exciting thing,” he said through a translator after the game. He has played second base and shortstop in the minors. “I feel very comfortable in those positions,” he said. Difo hit .318 in spring training games this season. “I don’t think it will affect his development,” manager Matt Williams said of Difo coming off the bench in the majors.

RHP Doug Fister (right forearm tightness) was placed on the disabled list May 15. “No change. We will see how he progresses in the next few days,” manager Matt Williams said May 19.

OF Bryce Harper hit a solo homer in the first to give the Nationals a 2-0 lead. He now has 15 homers this year and with a walk he has reached base at least twice in 12 games in a row.

INF Anthony Rendon (left knee sprain, oblique) has been working out in Viera, Fla., but may come to Nationals Park to work out during the homestand this week, manager Matt Williams said May 19. He sprained his knee March 9 diving for a ball then had oblique trouble during his minor league rehab assignment. “Anthony’s past the knee” problems, Williams said May 19.

OF Jayson Werth went on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday with a left wrist contusion. He was hit by a pitch on Friday.

OF Denard Span was back in the starting lineup on Tuesday after he did not play on Sunday in San Diego. He came off the disabled list April 19 after core muscle surgery in March. Span was 1-for-5 with a run scored as his average fell to .327.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann will start on Wednesday against the Yankees. It will be his second career outing against the Yankees. The other came on June 16, 2012 at Nationals Park. He was not involved in the decision in a 5-3 loss as he went six innings and allowed five hits and two earned runs.

LHP Gio Gonzalez started on Tuesday against the Yankees at home in the first of a two-game series. He retired the first nine batters on groundballs but then ran into trouble in the fourth, as he gave up four runs and four hits. He allowed six hits and six runs in five innings but did not figure in the decision. It was the third time this year he allowed at least five runs and his ERA rose to 4.94.

1B Ryan Zimmerman hit a two-run homer in the last of the 10th to give the Nationals an 8-6 win. It was the 10th walk-off homer of his career. “I‘m just happy with the win. That is the most important thing,” Zimmerman said. “I am lucky to be in that situation that much,” he said.

RHP Casey Janssen is slated to make a rehab appearance for Double-A Harrisburg on Wednesday and again on Friday.

C Wilson Ramos hit a home run in the sixth inning on a 3-0 pitch from David Carpenter. He extended his hitting streak to 19 games, the best mark in the majors. It is also a franchise record for a catcher with the Nationals.