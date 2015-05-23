Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg will start on Saturday for the Nationals. He will face fellow San Diego native Cole Hamels for the fifth time at the big league level. Strasburg has struggled this year but did pitch better on Sunday in San Diego as he picked up the win. But he has allowed 55 hits in 40 2/3 innings and opponents are batting .316 against him.

OF Bryce Harper, who was ejected in the third inning on Wednesday, hit his 11th homer in 13 games when his ball to left field landed just over the fence in the second inning against Phillies starter Sean O‘Sullivan. Harper is hitting .336 with 16 homers and 39 RBIs. “He is really aggressive,” said Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg. “The pitch was away from him. You tip your cap to him; he’s in a groove.”

RHP Tanner Roark is slated to start either Monday or Tuesday for the Nationals, according to manager Matt Willliams. It will be his first start of the season. Roark won 15 games as a starter last year but has been pitching out of the bullpen after the Nationals signed Max Scherzer in January. The Nationals had off days on Monday and Thursday but will need a fifth starter since Doug Fister went on the disabled list May 15 with right forearm tightness.

LHP Sammy Solis (left shoulder inflammation) was put on the 15-day disabled list May 22, the same day RHP Casey Janssen came off the 15-day disabled list. “After his last outing he began feeling some soreness in his shoulder,” manager Matt Williams said of Solis, who has an ERA of 5.00 in five outings out of the bullpen.

INF Danny Espinosa has been an unsung hero for the Nationals this year. His defense has been exceptional and he has provided some pop from the left side of the plate as a switch-hitter. Espinosa is hitting .261 even after going 0-for-3 Friday.

3B Anthony Rendon (left knee sprain, oblique) took groundballs at second base before the May 22 game and took batting practice on the field for the first time since he began the year on the disabled list. “He’s in the early stages, certainly, but he’s progressing, which is a good sign,” said manager Matt Williams.

RHP Casey Janssen came off the disabled list Friday after missing the first 41 games with right shoulder inflammation. He was signed by the Nationals in February after Washington traded All-Star reliever Tyler Clippard to the Oakland A’s in January for INF Yunel Escobar.

RHP Max Scherzer improved to 5-3 with his fourth straight win Friday. He allowed just one run and four hits in eight innings in the 2-1 win over the Phillies. He became the first Nationals pitchers since Livan Hernandez in 2005 to go at least seven innings in seven starts in a row. His ERA is now 1.67. “Willie and I just had a great feel for what to do today,” Scherzer said of C Wilson Ramos. The pitcher said he takes pride in going deep in games. “I love going out there and giving it everything I’ve got,” he said. Scherzer has now beaten the Phillies twice since April 12. So why can’t the Phillies figure him out? “He’s a pretty good pitcher, I think,” said Philadelphia manager Ryne Sandberg. “He is probably the ace of their staff.” Scherzer is 2-0 with an ERA of 0.81 in the three starts against the Phillies this year with 23 strikeouts and three walks. Scherzer also singled and scored in the sixth on a double by Ian Desmond for the eventual winning run.

INF Yunel Escobar has been one of the most valuable players for the Nationals in his first season in Washington. He was 1-for-4 Friday and is hitting .324 with two homers and 14 RBIs.

SS Ian Desmond, who had homered in his previous two games, had the game-winning double in the sixth as he drove in RHP Max Scherzer. Desmond had a slow start at the plate and in the field this year but his average is up to .246 with 13 RBIs. “He is working hard,” said manager Matt Williams. “He is reaping the benefits of that hard work.”