Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg started Saturday for the Nationals and was rocked for seven hits and six runs (five earned) in 3 2/3 innings as his ERA rose to 6.50. He has given up 15 earned runs in his last three starts. “The next opportunity for him is five days from now,” manager Matt Williams said. Strasburg is 3-5 and lost a battle to fellow San Diego native Cole Hamels, who also had a hit against Strasburg. “It is frustrating. I‘m not pitching to the best of my ability,” Strasburg said. “It is definitely something I have never experienced before.”

OF Bryce Harper entered Saturday with 11 homers in May but was hitless in four trips to the plate. He fanned twice, including once against Cole Hamels in the second inning and against reliever Justin De Fratus in the ninth. Harper is hitting .326 with 16 homers and 39 RBIs.

RHP Tanner Roark is slated to start Monday for the Nationals at Chicago against the Cubs, manager Matt Willliams said Saturday. It will be his first start of the season. Roark won 15 games as a starter last year but has been pitching out of the bullpen after the Nationals signed Max Scherzer in January. Roark was a standout at the University of Illinois.

INF Anthony Rendon, who has been on the disabled list since the start of the year with a left knee sprain, took part in full batting practice on the field before Saturday’s game. “He turned double plays,” said manager Matt Williams, who added Rendon will head back to Florida when the Nationals hit the road on Monday. “He’s progressing, and progressing very well,” Williams said. Rendon hit .287 with 21 homers and 39 doubles last year.

LHP Gio Gonzalez will start the series finale on Sunday against the Phillies. He is 6-5 with a 3.15 ERA in 13 career starts against Philadelphia with 76 strikeouts. Gonzalez played in the minors with the Phillies at Double-A in 2006 before he was traded to the Chicago White Sox after the season.

INF Dan Uggla got a rare start at second on Saturday as regular Danny Espinosa has been playing very well. “We have to get Dan back in there. He has faced Cole a lot,” said Washington manager Matt Williams, referring to Phillies starter Cole Hamels. Uggla had one hit and is batting .220 with one homer and 11 RBIs in his first season in Washington.

RHP Casey Janssen came off the disabled list Friday after missing the first 41 games with right shoulder inflammation. He pitched for the first time on Saturday as he retired all three batters that he faced against the Philadelphia Phillies. He got hot-hitting Ryan Howard to ground out to end the ninth.

SS Ian Desmond had an RBI double in the eighth inning on Saturday to breakup a shutout bid by Cole Hamels. In the previous game, Desmond had a double to drive in the winning run on Friday against the Phillies. In the two games before that, he had home runs against the New York Yankees.