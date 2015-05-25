Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Drew Storen’s ERA dipped to 0.93 after he worked a scoreless ninth to record his 14th save. Storen has converted 10 straight save opportunities and has gone 14 appearances without allowing an earned run.

RF Bryce Harper continued his recent hot stretch Sunday, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored in his ninth multi-hit game since May 6. Harper leads the majors with 41 runs driven in. He also contributed his fourth outfield assist of the season, throwing out Phillies CF Odubel Herrera on a force at second after getting to C Cameron Rupp’s looper on a bounce. “I wasn’t sure if I had a chance at him,” Harper said. “But I just tried to get it in there as quick as I can.” Harper is batting .386 (27 for 70) in May.

RHP A.J. Cole was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday after allowing two runs in a 4 1/3-inning relief outing Saturday. He has no decisions and a 5.79 ERA in three games (one start) for Washington this season.

RHP Taylor Jordan was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday to give the Nationals a fresh arm in the bullpen. Jordan, 26, was 1-2 with a 2.14 ERA in seven starts for Syracuse this season.

CF Denard Span snapped out of a micro-slump with two doubles Sunday, his first game with multiple extra-base hits since he doubled and homered in a 13-4 win at Atlanta on April 29. Span (.316, 20 runs scored) had been held hitless in the first two games of the series. He now has 10 multi-hit games in May.

LHP Gio Gonzalez shrugged off his recent struggles to allow one run in 6 1/3 innings Sunday and record the victory in the Nationals’ 4-1 rubber-game victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. “The difference was minimizing damage,” Gonzalez said. “I wasn’t going out there trying to nitpick the corners or baby my pitches. It was go out there and be aggressive in the strike zone and again, we have defense for a reason.” Gonzalez (4-2, 4.53) entered Sunday having allowed 11 earned runs over his last two starts (10 innings total).

3B Yunel Escobar hit his first triple since Sept. 21 of 2013 to lead off the fifth inning Sunday and then scored on RF Bryce Harper’s grounder to give Washington a 2-1 lead. It was career triple No. 10 for Escobar, who is batting .321 and has hit safely in 14 of his last 16 games.