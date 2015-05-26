Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RF Bryce Harper went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk. So far this month, he has four doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 26 RBIs, 18 walks and 21 runs scored. Harper hit safely in all five of his career games at Wrigley Field.

RHP Tanner Roark (1-2) made his first start of the season after 13 relief appearances. A native of nearby Wilmington, Ill., he made his fourth career appearance against the Cubs at Wrigley Field. “It felt great pitching in front of a lot of friends and family,” said Roark, who earned the win in his first start of the year and fourth career appearance in Chicago. “They always come up here to watch us play. It was a great atmosphere.” He moved to the bullpen this season after going 15-10 with a 2.85 ERA in 31 starts last year.

CF Denard Span went 1-for-3 and belted his second leadoff home run of the season (also on May 11 at Arizona) and ninth of his career. All four homers have come on the road. He’s batting .379 away on the road, 125 points higher than his home average (.254).

RHP Jordan Zimmermann (4-2, 3.52 ERA) has wins in three of his last five decisions, including back-to-back wins entering Tuesday’s middle game of the series with the Cubs. Zimmermann has pitched at Wrigley Field only three times in his career and not since 2013. He’s 0-3 in his starts, including two losses by a run.

C Wilson Ramos was 1-for-4 with a go-ahead solo home run in the sixth inning that gave Washington a 2-1 lead. He’s hit homers in each of his last two games at Wrigley Field, the last on June 28, 2104.