Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Doug Fister, on the 15-day disabled list with right forearm tightness, is scheduled to start a throwing program Wednesday with an eye toward a return to the active roster. Fister is 2-2 with a 4.31 ERA and last pitched on May 14 after giving up seven runs on eight hits in two innings against San Diego.

RF Bryce Harper was fine on Tuesday after taking a diving into the Wrigley Field’s ivy-covered brick right field wall in the third inning while chasing Anthony Rizzo’s drive. He made the catch. “It’s never fun to run into a brick wall -- literally,” Nationals manager Matt Williams said. “(But) He was good the next at-bat. He hit a double.” On Tuesday, Harper tied the game at 1-1 with his leadoff solo home run to left for his 17th of the season and 12th in May.

INF Anthony Rendon, on the 15-day disabled list with a left knee sprain, has been involved in simulated games this week. “He played three (innings) today, stole third which is a good sign because he’s not inhibited out there,” Washington manager Matt Williams said. “He’s letting it go.”

CF Denard Span went 2-for-4 and hit his second homer in two nights for the second time this season and fourth time in his career. Span had the Nationals’ first hit of the game with a third inning single and clubbed the solo homer -- his fifth of the season -- in the eighth inning. He’s his safely in six straight and 12-of-13 against the Cubs.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann held the Chicago Cubs scoreless over seven innings after giving up a lead-off home run to Cubs CF Dexter Fowler. He’s posted a 1.35 ERA over his last three starts but remains winless in four career starts at Wrigley Field.

RHP Max Scherzer (5-3, 1.67 ERA) makes his 10th start of the season in Wednesday’s series finale. He’s won four straight starts, including an eight-inning effort in last Friday’s 2-1 win over the Phillies. Scherzer is 2-1 with a 2.75 ERA when starting against the Cubs Lester.