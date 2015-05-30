Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg left Friday’s start with an apparent injury after just 16 pitches with neck stiffness. “It’s pretty stiff,” Strasburg said. “I don’t know why. I felt fine in the first inning. Once I sat down before the second, it kind of tightened up a little bit. It was hard for me to turn my head to the left.” Strasburg said his neck felt fine in the first inning when he gave a solo homer to Reds first baseman Joey Votto, the 16th earned run he’s allowed in four starts. Manager Matt Williams said Strasburg would be evaluated on Saturday to further determine his status. Strasburg is 3-5 with a 6.55 ERA in 10 starts.

RHP Doug Fister threw on Friday with good results. “All’s good,” said manager Matt Williams. “With Doug’s injury, we need to make sure he’s strong.” Fister has been on the disabled list since May 15 with right forearm tightness. An MRI exam May 16 revealed no tear. Fister is 2-2 with a 4.31 ERA in seven starts this season.

3B Anthony Rendon played second base and went 1-for-4 with three strikeouts in a rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg on Friday night. Rendon, on the disabled list since March 27 with a sprained left medial collateral ligament, has had a couple of setbacks in his rehab including an oblique strain. Rendon hit .287 with 21 homers and 83 RBIs in 153 games last season for the Nationals.

LF Michael Taylor is among the options in left field while Jayson Werth recovers from a broken wrist. Taylor, the Nationals’ No. 2 prospect according to Baseball America, is batting .219 in 33 games with three homers and 13 RBIs. It’s been a struggle for the 24-year old at times. “If gets outside of himself and starts chasing pitches up in the strike zone, he could struggle,” said manager Matt Williams. “He’s going to get a chance to get in there on a fairly regular basis. Every player goes through peaks and valleys. He’s been in a valley. He’ll come out of that quickly.” Taylor went 0-for-2 with two walks and a run on Friday night.