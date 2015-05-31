Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg was placed on the 15-day disabled list. He left his start against the Reds with stiffness in the left side of his neck after just 16 pitches. On May 5 against Miami, Strasburg left with tightness in his back. The discomfort appears to be moving around Strasburg’s back and neck area. “It’s perplexing,” manager Matt Williams said. “We’ve got to get to the bottom of what’s going on. It’s not anything you can point to. Something’s causing him discomfort in his upper back. It’s not allowing him to be free to pitch.” Strasburg clearly hasn’t been himself, allowing 16 earned runs in his previous four starts.

RF Bryce Harper was scratched with a sore back. “I tried to get loose; but, when I went on the field, it didn’t feel very good,” Harper said. “It’s more of a bone bruise. When I swing and I turn, it doesn’t feel very good.” The right fielder was hit in the back by a pitch from Reds LHP Tony Cingrani in the ninth inning Friday in a 5-2 loss. Harper leads the major leagues with 43 RBIs, a .468 on-base percentage and a .733 slugging percentage. Harper’s 18 homers are tied for the major-league league. His .329 average ranks fourth in the NL.

LF Michael Taylor, one of three left fielders filling in for injured Jayson Werth, was mired in a 1-for-24 slump with 13 strikeouts before he hit a three-run home run. He went 1-for-4 with the homer and three RBIs.

RHP Taylor Hill was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse, where he went 3-2 with a 4.35 ERA in nine starts. Hill made three appearances, including one start for Washington last year, going 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA.

RHP Gio Gonzalez was plunked twice by Reds RHP Raisel Iglesias, becoming the first pitcher to be hit twice since the Cardinals’ Scott Elarton on April 14, 2001. Gonzalez allowed four earned runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings, but he was denied his fifth victory when Cincinnati rallied from a three-run deficit to win 8-5.