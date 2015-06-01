Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

LHP Matt Grace didn’t retire a batter and allowed three runs on four hits in Sunday’s 8-2 loss at Cincinnati. “I‘m just not making pitches,” said Grace. “That’s the bottom line. It all has to do with location. I‘m not getting ahead. I‘m not attacking. I‘m not getting it done. I’ve got to be better.” Grace was converted to a reliever in 2013.

RHP Stephen Strasburg left his start on May 29 with stiffness in the left side of his neck. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 30. He is 3-5 with a 6.55 ERA

RF Bryce Harper returned to the starting lineup on Sunday after being scratched from Saturday’s start with a sore back. He went 0-for-2 with a pair of walks in an 8-2 loss at Cincinnati. Harper, who set a Nationals record for homers in a month when he clubbed 13 in May and leads the major leagues with 43 RBIs, a .468 on-base percentage and a .733 slugging percentage, was struck in the back by a Tony Cingrani pitch in the seventh inning on Friday.

RHP Tanner Roark pitched six strong innings on Sunday, allowing two hits, but those were solo home runs by Todd Frazier and Brandon Phillips to put Cincinnati ahead 2-0. Roark walked two and had only one strikeout on Sunday through 92 pitches.

LF Michael Taylor is trying to earn more playing time with Jayson Werth out indefinitely with a fractured wrist. After hitting a three-run home run to put the Nationals ahead in the sixth inning on Saturday, Taylor came through again in the seventh inning on Sunday, lacing a two-run single to tie the score 2-2.

RHP Aaron Barrett (3-1) took the loss on Sunday after allowing two runs and two hits in one-third of an inning in an 8-2 defeat at Cincinnati. “He isn’t finding the zone enough and when he does, the ball is up,” said manager Matt Williams. It was the first loss this season for Barrett who ranks eighth among National League relievers with 12.71 strikeouts per nine innings.