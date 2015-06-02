Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

LHP Matt Grace, after an impressive start to his major league career, was sent down to Triple-A Syracuse on Monday. Grace made 17 relief appearances for the Nationals and was 2-1 with a 5.25 ERA. “It is an opportunity for him to get back on a routine,” manager Matt Williams said. “We want him to keep the ball down.”

LHP Felipe Rivero was called up from Syracuse on Monday as LHP Matt Grace was sent down to the Triple-A club. Rivero is in his second stint with the Nationals this year. He is 0-2 with an ERA of 6.75 in eight games for Syracuse. He appeared in one game for the Nationals, on April 17, when he allowed one run in one inning against the Phillies.

RHP Stephen Strasburg (neck tightness) saw team doctors around the time Monday’s game was rained out in Washington. He left his Friday start after 16 pitches due to a sore neck and went on the disabled list the next day. Manager Matt Williams did not have any updated information on Strasburg’s condition Monday.

RHP Doug Fister (right forearm tightness) threw a bullpen session Monday, his first since going on the disabled list May 15. “He felt good,” manager Matt Williams said. Fister threw about 25 pitches.

LHP Sammy Solis threw a bullpen session Monday. He went on the disabled list May 22 due to left shoulder inflammation.

INF Anthony Rendon (oblique) got in a full workout at Nationals Park before Monday’s game was rained out. He is slated to return to Double-A Harrisburg and continue his rehab assignment, according to manager Matt Williams. “He feels good. He is still a little off (with his timing). He has only had a limited number of at-bats,” Williams said. Rendon is 4-for-17 (.235) in six games with Harrisburg. Rendon has two doubles and three walks in Double-A, where he is seeing action mostly at second base and designated hitter.

RHP P.J. Walters was acquired by Washington from the Dodgers for cash considerations on Monday, the Nationals announced. He will report to Triple-A Syracuse. Walters last pitched in the majors in 2013 with the Twins, and he went 2-5 with a 5.95 ERA in eight starts. He last pitched Saturday for Double-A Tulsa and gave up nine hits and three runs in five innings. Walters pitched in four games earlier this year for Triple-A Oklahoma City.

OF Denard Span, who left Sunday’s game in the eighth inning with a sore right knee, was not in the starting lineup for Monday’s game against the Blue Jays before the contest eventually rained out. “He’s a little sore still,” manager Matt Williams said.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann will start the first game of the split doubleheader against the Blue Jays in the series opener Tuesday afternoon. It will be his second start ever against the Blue Jays. Zimmermann is 9-5 in interleague play in his career.

RHP Max Scherzer will start Tuesday against Toronto in Washington in the nightcap of the split doubleheader. He is 4-0 with an ERA of 1.68 in seven career starts against the Blue Jays.