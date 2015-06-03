Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Drew Storen retired all three batters that he faced in the first game of the split-doubleheader on Tuesday. That gave him a league-high 17 saves as he lowered his ERA to 0.81. He has only given up one extra-base hit this year.

OF Bryce Harper had two hits and missed by inches of his 19th homer when a double hit in the top of the fence in right in the second game Tuesday. He is hitting .329 with 44 RBIs.

LF Clint Robinson got a rare start as Tyler Moore, who sometimes plays left, started at first to give Ryan Zimmerman a break. Manager Matt Williams likes the short stroke by Robinson, who has been a lefty pinch-hitter. “It is the function of his swing. It is an opportunity for him,” Williams said. His average fell to .232 as he was 0-for-3.

OF Matt den Dekker was called up from Triple-A to serve as the 26th man for the second game of the split-doubleheader on Tuesday but he was not used. He was acquired in a trade with the Mets in late March for reliever Jerry Blevins. He began the season with the Nationals and was hitting .230 in 41 games at Triple-A Syracuse.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann started the first game of the split-doubleheader against the Blue Jays in the series opener on Tuesday afternoon and he pitched eight scoreless innings in the 2-0 win. It was the first time Toronto had been shut out this year. Zimmermann is 10-5 in Interleague play in his career and he has now won four games in a row and has an ERA of 2.88. “I was just going to go as deep as I could,” said Zimmermann, aware the bullpen had been used a lot in the last week.

RHP Max Scherzer started the second game on Tuesday against Toronto in Washington in the nightcap of the split-doubleheader. He allowed two homers to Kevin Pillar and was tagged with the loss as he went six innings and gave up four earned runs. Scherzer fell to 4-1 in his career against the Blue Jays as he allowed two homers in a game for the first time this year. Scherzer had won his last five starts. He did get a hit for the third time in four starts.

3B Yunel Escobar has been one of the most valuable players this year for the Nationals. He has been solid at third base and he had two more hits in the first game Tuesday to lift his average to .319 before hitless in three trips to the plate in the nightcap. He is now batting .314 with two homers and 14 RBIs.