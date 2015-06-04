Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg has a left trapezius strain but threw on flat ground Wednesday.

RHP Doug Fister (right forearm tightness) is slated to throw another bullpen session Thursday, manager Matt Williams said. “He is feeling good. He will throw all of his pitches,” Williams said. “He is making steps.”

OF Bryce Harper was named the National League Player of the Month on Wednesday. Later in the day he had two hits, including a double.

INF Anthony Rendon (left knee sprain, oblique) played second base in the first game of a doubleheader in a minor league rehab start Wednesday at Double-A Harrisburg was DH in the second. He was 1-for-4 in the first game and 1-for-3 in the second.

OF Matt den Dekker was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday. Den Dekker had just two at-bats in a span of four games with the Nationals. He hit .230 with one home run and 16 RBIs in 152 at-bats in Syracuse.

RHP Taylor Jordan made his first start of the year for the Nationals on Wednesday at home against the Blue Jays. He got off to a rough start as the first four batters reached base and he allowed four runs in the first inning. Jordan got better but just gave up 10 hits and seven runs in six innings and was tagged with the loss. His first appearance for Washington this year came in relief against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday as starter Stephen Strasburg lasted just 16 pitches. “The balls that were left out over the plate were straight away pretty good,” manager Matt Williams said of the start against the Jays. Said Jordan: “Maybe the first inning I was trying to pick corners. Got hit around a lot.”

CF Denard Span got the start in center and hit leadoff on Wednesday after he did not play in both games of a day-night doubleheader on Tuesday due to a sore knee. He was hitless in four at-bats and is hitting .305.

OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) was in the clubhouse Wednesday and in town to see team doctors after being in Florida. “He has some soreness again. He took a swing and it pinched,” said manager Matt Williams.

LHP Gio Gonzalez will start on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs at home in the first of a four-game series. He has allowed 69 hits in 59 innings over his first 10 starts.

1B Ryan Zimmerman, who sat out the second game Tuesday, was back in the starting lineup on Wednesday. He was hitless in three trips to the plate and is now batting .221.

RHP Max Scherzer was named the National League Pitcher of the Month for May on Wednesday. That came one day after he saw his five-game winning streak come to an end. The first-year Washington pitcher won five games in May.