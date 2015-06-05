Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

INF Wilmer Difo was optioned to Double-A Harrisburg on Thursday when the Nationals activated INF Anthony Rendon off the disabled list. In five games with Washington since a May 19 call-up, Difo went 1-for-5.

RHP Stephen Strasburg (strained left trapezius) played catch on flat ground for the second consecutive day Thursday. The Nationals placed Strasburg (3-5, 6.55 ERA) on the 15-day disabled list May 30, a day after he lasted only into the second inning in a 5-2 loss at Cincinnati. Strasburg has pitched beyond the sixth inning just once this season.

RHP Doug Fister (right forearm tightness) threw a 40-pitch bullpen session Thursday. Washington placed Fister (2-2, 4.31 ERA) on the disabled list May 15, a day after he allowed seven runs over two innings in an 8-3 loss at San Diego.

RF Bryce Harper was held hitless for the second time in 10 games, but he still collected his 45th RBI when he chopped the ball to short with the bases loaded in the sixth inning. Replays appeared to show Harper beat the throw from Cubs SS Starlin Castro, but Nationals manager Matt Williams previously lost a challenge and could not ask for another.

RHP Tanner Roark makes his third start of the season Friday after returning to the Nationals’ rotation May 25. Roark, who pitched in a range of relief roles to begin the season, has allowed three runs across his two starts (11 innings) as the Nationals deal with injuries to RHPs Stephen Strasburg and Doug Fister. Roark went 15-10 last season as the Nationals’ fifth starter.

LHP Sammy Solis (left shoulder inflammation) threw a 35-pitch bullpen session Thursday. Solis (1-0, 5.00 ERA) has appeared five times in relief for the Nationals this year before landing on the disabled list May 22.

2B Danny Espinosa replaced injured 3B Yunel Escobar in the second inning and found himself in the middle of controversy on the basepaths after reaching base in two of his three plate appearances. Espinosa was called out attempting to steal second in the fourth inning. Manager Matt Williams challenged, and the home crowd reacted positively after replays on the stadium video board suggested Espinosa was safe. However, second base umpire Joe West’s call was upheld. Espinosa also was called out on a very close eighth-inning groundout to second.

INF Anthony Rendon had a single and a double in his first game back after missing Washington’s first 53 games, initially due to a left knee sprain and then because of a left oblique strain. He was activated from the disabled list before Thursday’s game. Rendon began the night playing second base but moved to third after Yunel Escobar left the game after striking out to end the first. Last season, Rendon batted .287 with 21 homers and 83 RBIs last season while winning a Silver Slugger at third base.

RHP A.J. Cole was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday, and he likely will start Saturday against the Cubs. Cole went 0-1 with one save and a 5.79 ERA in three games (one start) for Washington earlier this season. He was 0-2 with a 3.26 ERA in six starts for Syracuse.

RHP Taylor Jordan was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday. In two games (one start) for Washington, he was 0-2 with an 8.44 ERA. In seven starts for Syracuse earlier this season, Jordan went 1-2 with a 2.14 ERA.

OF Michael Taylor had the first three-hit game of his career Thursday, going 3-for-4 while also stealing his fifth base of the season. It was the fifth multi-hit game of the season for Taylor, who is batting .350 (7-for-20) with five RBIs since May 29.

LHP Gio Gonzalez (4-3) allowed two runs over six innings, but he walked four batters for the first time since he went six scoreless innings against the Cardinals on April 21. The loss was Gonzalez’s first since April 26, a string of seven starts.

3B Yunel Escobar left the game after the bottom of the first inning with a right wrist injury he apparently sustained while trying to check his swing on a strikeout. Nationals manager Matt Williams said Escobar’s X-rays came back negative but that the infielder would be evaluated further Friday. Escobar is batting .316 with two homers and 14 RBIs in 50 games with Washington, and if healthy, he is expected to play primarily at third base even with INF Anthony Rendon’s return.