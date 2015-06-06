Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Joe Ross will make his big league debut as he gets the start on Saturday against the Chicago. He was acquired in a trade with the San Diego Padres in December. He is the younger brother of San Diego pitcher Tyson Ross, who started on Friday against the Reds in Cincinnati and got the win.

RHP Stephen Strasburg (neck soreness) threw again on flat ground June 5. “He is progressing,” said manager Matt Williams, who did not rule out a minor league rehab start before Strasburg returns to the Nationals. Strasburg went on the DL on May 30.

RHP Doug Fister (right forearm soreness) said June 5 he may make a minor league rehab appearance in the near future. “We haven’t made a decision,” manager Matt Williams said June 5. He went on the DL May 15.

RHP Tanner Roark made his third start of the year and two have been against the Cubs, the team he grew up rooting for in Illinois. Roark allowed six hits (three homers) and four runs in 5 2/3 innings before Aaron Barrett came on in the sixth. “You’ve got to be aggressive against him,” Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who hit two homers off Roark, said of the Washington starter. Roark got the win as the Nationals held on for the victory after leading, 5-1.

2B Danny Espinosa (left wrist) got banged up in the fourth when Kris Bryant tried to stretch a single into a double. Espinosa made the tag and stayed in the game after getting some attention from the medical staff. Espinosa hit a three-run homer and also had a double in the win.

INF Danny Espinosa (left wrist) received medical attention after he tagged out Kris Bryant at second base in the fourth inning June 5. He stayed in the game and later had a double to go with the homer he hit in the second.

OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) was to see doctors in Washington on June 5, according to manager Matt Williams. He has been on the DL all year.

1B Ryan Zimmerman was moved to No. 2 hole in the lineup after hitting fifth most of the year, back of Bryce Harper. “Just a different look,” said manager Matt Williams. “He has had success in the two hole.” Zimmerman was 1-for-5 and is hitting .217. “He has been drifting to the pitcher,” Williams said.

INF Yunel Escobar (right wrist) did not play Friday after he left Thursday’s game after striking out in the first inning. He hurt his right wrist Thursday, though X-rays were negative. “We will play it day-by-day,” manager Matt Williams said.

INF Yunel Escobar (wrist), who left the June 4 game after fanning in the first inning, did not play on June 5. He is day-to-day, according to manager Matt Williams.