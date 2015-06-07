Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Joe Ross made his big league debut on Saturday after starting the year at Double-A. He retired the first nine batters but ran into trouble in the fifth as he gave up three hits in a row. Ross was tagged with the loss as he allowed three runs and six hits in five innings. He struck out four but did not walk anyone. “All in all, he threw the ball well,” manager Matt Williams said.

RHP Craig Stammen was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Saturday. He is out for the season because of a right forearm strain.

RHP Stephen Strasburg pitched his first bullpen session on Saturday since going on the disabled list May 30 because of neck tightness. Manager Matt Williams said Strasburg threw about 30 pitches and used all of his pitches. “Came out of it feeling pretty good,” Williams said.

OF Bryce Harper entered Saturday leading the league in runs (43), walks (48), home runs (18), on-base percentage (.472) and slugging (.709). He had two hits Saturday and hit a solo home run in the ninth to give him 19 for the season. Harper is batting .333 with 46 RBIs.

INF Anthony Rendon, in his third game since coming off the disabled list Thursday, started at third and batted cleanup on Saturday. He was 0-for-3 and is hitting .273.

RHP A.J. Cole, who made his big league debut April 28 at Atlanta, was sent to Triple-A Syracuse to make room for RHP Joe Ross on the 25-man roster. Ross started in his big league debut Saturday against the Cubs. Cole is 0-0 with an ERA of 5.79 in three games, with one start, this year for the Nationals.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann will get the start on Sunday against the Cubs. The opposing pitcher will be RHP Kyle Hendricks, who also faced Zimmermann on May 26 when the Cubs won, 3-2, on a walk-off hit by INF Addison Russell. Zimmermann has fared well against Starlin Castro, the Cubs shortstop, who is batting only .158 against him.