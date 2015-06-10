Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg (neck stiffness) threw a bullpen session before Tuesday’s game and did not report any issues with his neck of upper back. He will likely pitch batting practice this weekend when the team is in Milwaukee. Manager Matt Williams said he would need to go on a rehab assignment because pitching at game speed is a better indicator if there is discomfort. “It’s particularly important for him to go out there and get some adrenaline going and let it fly, and make sure he’s OK,” Williams said.

RHP Doug Fister (right forearm tightness) pitched 3 2/3 innings Sunday for Triple-A Syracuse and threw about 60 pitches. His pitch count will increase to approximately 75 Friday in a start for Double-A Harrisburg and it is possible Fister could return after that. “There’s no reason he can’t go to 75 and see where he’s at there and then we can make a decision,” manager Matt Williams said.

CF Denard Span was a late scratch with back spasms injury. He experienced back spasms during Sunday’s loss to the Chicago Cubs and wanted to test it out in batting practice.

LHP Gio Gonzalez dropped five straight starts against the Yankees before getting a no-decision against them May 19 in Washington. After allowing six runs and six hits in five innings, Gonzalez will seek his first win over the Yankees since getting his only career victory against them July 25, 2009 in New York for the Oakland Athletics. Gonzalez last pitched Thursday against the Chicago Cubs when he allowed two runs and four hits over six innings.

SS Yunel Escobar served as the designated hitter and that was to protect his sore wrist. Manager Matt Williams said he didn’t want to risk him injuring the wrist by making diving plays or throwing from awkward positions.