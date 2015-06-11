Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RF Bryce Harper reached base for the 29th time in 30 road games. One of the times that he didn’t reach was when he flied out to the warning track in left field against LHP Jacob Lindgren. Lindgren is 147 days younger than Harper. That marked the first time Harper faced a pitcher younger than he is. “Very cool,” Harper said. “Hopefully they’re all younger one day, (when I‘m) 40 years old and I‘m playing against 20-year-olds.”

RHP Tanner Roark looks to remain unbeaten as a starting pitcher this season when he pitches in the opener of Washington’s four-game series at Milwaukee on Thursday. Roark moved into the rotation on May 25 and is 2-0 with a 3.78 ERA. Roark last started in Friday’s 7-5 win over the Chicago Cubs and picked up the win on a night when he needed 97 pitches to get through 5 2/3 innings. In that game, he allowed four runs on seven hits with six strikeouts in an outing that saw Chicago 1B Anthony Rizzo and C Miguel Montero hit home runs against him. Roark’s only previous start against the Brewers was July 19 in Washington, when he allowed one run and six hits over seven innings.

2B Danny Espinosa continued to hit by falling a triple shy of the cycle. Espinosa is hitting .438 (7-for-16) over his last six games and on Tuesday, he was seen taking fly balls in left field in preparation for a possible appearance there to keep his bat in the lineup. Espinosa had never played the outfield until Sunday’s game against the Chicago Cubs when the Nationals ran out of outfielders.

CF Denard Span returned to the lineup after being a late scratch from Tuesday’s game with back spasms and had three hits, including the go-ahead infield single in the 11th. The Nationals waited for Span to test out his back swinging in the batting cage before releasing their lineup about 80 minutes before first pitch. Span said he still felt stiff in the batting cage but that the condition improved as the game went on.

LHP Gio Gonzalez does not have a win against the Yankees since July 25, 2009 when he was with Oakland. His last two starts against them have been no-decisions in games that the Nationals have won in extra innings. On Wednesday, Gonzalez said he threw whatever pitches Jose Lobaton called and he wound up allowing two runs and four hits in 6 1/3 innings.

1B Ryan Zimmerman has been dealing with plantar fasciitis in his foot recently and the combination of foot pain and a 4-for-46 slump led Nationals manager Matt Williams to give him the day off from the starting lineup for the third time in four games. “It’s not like it’s a pulled muscle, so it’s something that bothers him differently every day,” Williams said. “Some days it’s better than others. Some days it doesn’t go well. We’ll see.”