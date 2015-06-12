Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

LHP Sammy Solis was activated from the disabled list Thursday and optioned to Double-A Harrisburg. He landed on the DL in late May due to left shoulder inflammation, and he made two rehab appearances for Harrisburg this week, allowing six runs in a total of one inning. In five relief outings for Washington, he went 1-0 with a 5.00 ERA.

OF Matt van Dekker was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday, and he joined the Nationals in time for their game at Milwaukee, though he didn’t play. It is the third big league stint of the season for van Dekker, who has appeared in four games, going 0-for-2. He played in 47 games for Syracuse, batting .234 with seven doubles and 20 RBIs.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez’s strained right groin has landed him on the 15-day disabled list. He hurt the groin in Tuesday’s game, and the Orioles waited until Thursday before making the move, which is retroactive to June 10 but also leaves a hole in the rotation for Sunday’s game against the Yankees.

RHP Jordan Zimmerman takes the ball Friday as the Nationals continue a four-game series against the Brewers in Milwaukee. Zimmerman, a native of Auburndale, Wis., and alumnus of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, has never lost a game at Miller Park, where he is 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA in three career starts and has struck out 20 in 18 innings.

OF Nate McLouth was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Thursday, opening a spot on the Nationals’ 40-man roster for newly acquired RHP David Carpenter. McLouth has been out all season while recovering from right shoulder surgery performed last August.

1B Ryan Zimmerman went on the 15-day disabled list due to plantar fasciitis in his left foot. The timetable for his return is uncertain.