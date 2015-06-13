Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg (left trapezius strain) threw a 60-pitch live batting practice session June 12 and could begin a rehab assignment in the next week, manager Matt Williams said.

RHP Doug Fister (right forearm soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15. He was sent on a rehab start for Double-A Harrisburg on June 12. Fister is scheduled to throw about 75 pitches, and if that goes well, he could rejoin the Nationals.

RF Bruce Harper had two hits, including his 21st home run of the season Friday in the Nationals’ 8-4 loss to Milwaukee. He has hits in each of his last four games along with 21 multi-hit and 11 multi-RBI games this season

RHP Aaron Barrett was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday with a strained right bicep.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann was tagged for six runs on nine hits and a walk in just 3 1/3 innings Friday, losing for the first time in his career at Milwaukee’s Miller Park. In his last two outings this season, Zimmermann has allowed 10 runs in 8 1/3 innings of work.