Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch
June 14, 2015 / 9:43 PM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Joe Ross earned his first career major league victory Saturday, holding Milwaukee to two runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out eight over eight innings of work. In his two big league starts, Ross has allowed five earned runs in 13 innings of work while striking out 12.

RHP Stephen Strasburg reported no issues after throwing a 60-pitch simulated game Friday afternoon. Manager Matt Williams said he will throw a bullpen session this week before being sent out on a rehab assignment. He’s been out since May 30 with neck tightness.

RHP Doug Fister returned to Washington after throwing six scoreless innings in a rehab start a day earlier at Double-A Harrisburg. Manager Matt Williams said Fister is gong to go through a bullpen session this week and might be back with the team in time for his next turn in the rotation. Fister has been sidelined since May 15 with tightness in his right forearm.

RF Bryce Harper extended his hitting streak to five games by going 3-for-3 with a pair of RBIs. Harper also reached on a walk and was hit by a pitch in the ninth inning, forcing him to leave the game for precautionary reasons. Manager Matt Williams said he expects Harper to be available Sunday.

