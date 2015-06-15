Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg made progress on his rehab and could be back with the team in the next few weeks. Strasburg felt good after throwing a 60-pitch simulated game Friday. He will go through a bullpen session this week and barring any setbacks, would then begin a rehab assignment. “He felt good coming out of it,” Nationals manager Matt Williams said. “Felt good (after), no issues. So we’ll get him into his bullpen and make a decision what the next step is. But he came out of it good. Which is a good sign.”

RHP Doug Fister made progress on his rehab and could be back with the team in the next few weeks. Fister threw six shutout innings Friday night for Double-A Harrisburg then returned to Washington to be evaluated. He will throw a full bullpen session this week and if all goes well, could be back in the rotation when his turn next comes up. “The numbers were good, 70 pitches through six innings,” Nationals manager Matt Williams said. “He was efficient and threw all of his pitches for strikes. We’ll get him through a bullpen and see where he’s at.”

RF Bryce Harper was still sore after taking a pitch to the left knee in the ninth inning Saturday and sat out the series finale at Milwaukee on Sunday afternoon.

SS Trea Turner officially joined the Nationals organization Sunday, completing a three-team offseason trade between Washington, San Diego and Tampa Bay. Turner was a player to be named later in the deal but as the Padres’ first-round draft choice in 2014, had to wait a full year before he could be traded. He was batting .322 with 13 doubles, five home runs and 35 RBIs for San Diego’s Double-A affiliate and will report to Double-A Harrisburg.

RHP Max Scherzer set a career high and franchise single-season record with 16 strikeouts Sunday.

SS Ian Desmond went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts Sunday, wrapping up a dismal four-game series at Milwaukee. Desmond went 1-for-13 against the Brewers with 10 strikeouts and is 1-for-21 in his last six games.