Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg (left trapezius strain) is due to make a rehab start for Double-A Harrisburg on Wednesday.

DH Bryce Harper was limited to DH duties as he recovers from a leg injury. He went 0-for-4 with a walk, striking out twice Monday.

2B Anthony Rendon had two hits and a walk, providing a spark from the No. 2 spot in the batting order.

RHP Taylor Hill pitched well in long relief, holding the Rays to one run in 3 2/3 innings after a short outing from starter Gio Gonzalez. Hill walked three batters, hit another and gave up two stolen bases, but lowered his ERA to 3.75.

LHP Gio Gonzalez had his shortest outing of the season, lasting only 3 1/3 innings and giving up eight hits and five runs. Gonzalez got behind hitters, walking three, and losing his command of the strike zone all night.