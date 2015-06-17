Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RF Bryce Harper hit a mammoth, 443-foot home run over the Rays’ touch tank in right-center field, and he matched his career high with 22 home runs this season. Harper, who fell a triple short of hitting for the cycle, left the game for a pinch hitter in the seventh inning.

RHP Tanner Roark’s strong pitching was lost in all the Nationals’ hitting. He held the Rays to one run in seven innings, striking out four and walking only one. He lowered his ERA to 3.38 on the season thanks to his longest outing of 2015.

2B Danny Espinosa set a career high with five hits in Tuesday’s win -- all singles. He is the second second baseman in the majors to have a five-hit game this year, joining the Marlins’ Dee Gordon.

1B Clint Robinson went 4-for-5 with a 449-foot home run and a double in the same inning. He became the second player in Nationals history to get two extra-base hits in the same inning; Ryan Zimmerman did so in 2010.