Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Steven Strasburg (left trapezius strain) was effective Wednesday in a rehab start for Double-A Harrisburg, allowing two runs (one earned) in five innings. He yielded four hits and no walks while striking out six. He will make at least one more minor league start before rejoining the Nationals.

RHP Doug Fister, who went on the disabled list May 15 with right forearm tightness, is slated to start on Thursday at home against Tampa Bay. He is 2-2 with an ERA of 4.31 in seven starts this year. “I am definitely looking forward to it,” said Fister, standing his locker prior to Wednesday’s game. “I‘m looking forward to get into a game again.”