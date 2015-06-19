Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Joe Ross, who began the year at Double-A, will start at home Friday against the Pirates. Ross will be making his third big league start while he will be opposed by A.J. Burnett, making his 418th career start.

RHP Doug Fister came off the disabled list to pitch Thursday. He fell to 2-3 with an ERA of 4.80 as he allowed nine hits and five earned runs with no walks and three strikeouts. “I felt a lot better,” he said. “It’s a work in progress; I keep saying that. I keep going back to my routine. I‘m pleased with where I am at.”

OF Bryce Harper left the game Thursday against the Rays after he slipped on wet grass in the sixth inning.

INF Danny Espinosa had two more hits and lifted his average to .267. He is among the league leaders in homers for a second basemen with eight but he has been seeing action at first base with Ryan Zimmerman on the disabled list.

RHP Taylor Hill was sent to Triple-A Syracuse to make room for Doug Fister. Hill is 0-0 with an ERA of 3.75 in six games out of the pen for the Nationals. He has been a starter most of the year at Triple-A.

CF Denard Span (back spasms) sat out Wednesday against the Rays but was back in the starting lineup Thursday. He had two hits in four at-bats with a run and is hitting .307.

SS Yunel Escobar had five hits in five at-bats Thursday. It was the third time this year he had five hits in a game. Escobar is now hitting .331 with three homers.