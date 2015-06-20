Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Joe Ross made his third career start on Friday, against the Pirates. He struck out 11 with one walk and got his second win, with his first big league hit. “It felt good so I relied on it. It is hard to lay off,” he said of his slider. “I thought getting ahead of batters” was another key. Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle was impressed with Ross. “Very good outing,” Hurdle said. “We had seen some stuff on the video. The fastball plays; he had a very good slider tonight. We couldn’t put the barrel on it.”

RHP Stephen Strasburg (neck tightness) is slated to throw a bullpen session Sunday, manager Matt Williams said . If all goes well he could make his next start for the Nationals. Strasburg threw a minor league rehab assignment Wednesday at Double-A Harrisburg.

OF Bryce Harper did not play, one day after suffering a mild left hamstring strain while making a throw on the wet grass in right field in the sixth inning against Tampa Bay.

RHP Tanner Roark was placed on the paternity list on Friday and will miss one to three days, according to manager Matt Williams. Roark and his wife, Amanda, are expecting their second child. Roark is 3-2 with an ERA of 3.38 in 18 games with five starts this year. Last year he won 15 games as a starter.

INF Danny Espinosa has been playing first base of late with Ryan Zimmerman on the disabled list. Espinosa has also played third and left field this year, two other positions he had not played until this year. On Friday he started at shortstop, a position he played in college at Long Beach State. Espinosa had an RBI triple in the seventh and finished with two hits.

RHP David Carpenter said he is happy for the chance to be with Washington. He was designated for assignment by the Yankees and then traded to the Nationals on June 11 for minor league second baseman Tony Renda. Carpenter was activated by the Nationals on June 12 when reliever Aaron Barrett went on the disabled list. Carpenter grew up about three hours from Nationals Park in West Virginia and he was a catcher at West Virginia University. Carpenter got the final two outs of the eighth in a 4-1 win by Washington on Friday.

RHP Taylor Hill was called up from Triple-A Syracuse as RHP Tanner Roark went on the paternity list. Hill has an ERA of 3.75 in six outings out of the bullpen for the Nationals while he is 3-2 with an ERA of 4.35 in nine starts at Triple-A.

RHP Max Scherzer will start Saturday against the Pirates. In his last start, on Sunday at Milwaukee, he took a no-hitter into the seventh and finished with a one-hit shutout and 16 strikeouts. That set a franchise and personal mark for the St. Louis native, who is in his first season with Washington.

INF Yunel Escobar, who became the 20th player to record a trio of five-hit games in the same season, hit No. 3 again Friday and had one hit. His average fell to .329.

SS Ian Desmond got the night off as Danny Espinosa started at shortstop. Desmond is hitting .153 in his last 15 games. He has fanned 79 times in 263 at-bats and has an average of .224 with 17 doubles and five homers.