Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg, on the disabled list with neck tightness, threw a bullpen session on Saturday. He made a minor league rehab start for Double-A Harrisburg on Wednesday and his next start could come for the Nationals against the Atlanta Braves next week. “There is a chance,” said manager Matt Williams, who added Strasburg threw a regular bullpen session Saturday.

OF Bryce Harper was back in the lineup as the cleanup hitter and playing right field Saturday and had two hits, including a homer that gave Washington a 1-0 lead on a day when RHP Max Scherzer threw a no-hitter to beat the Pirates, 6-0. Manager Matt Williams said after the game that Harper came through the game fine as he played all nine innings. Harper sat out Friday’s game with a mild left hamstring strain. He was injured in the sixth inning on Thursday when he threw a ball home on a wet grass after a single by Tampa Bay INF Asdrubal Cabrera. “He texted me this morning,” Williams said on the Nationals radio network before the game Saturday. “He feels good. He said he wants to be in the lineup; we are not going to argue with him. He said he is good to go.” Harper entered the day tied for second in the league with 22 homers and led MLB in on-base average (.476), slugging (.720) and OPS at 1.197

INF Danny Espinosa was slated to start at shortstop on Saturday but he was moved to second as 3B Yunel Escobar was a late scratch due to a stomach bug. Ian Desmond, who had been slated to get his second day off in a row, started at shortstop and Anthony Rendon moved from second to third. Espinosa was hitless in four at-bats but made a fine running play on a grounder to retire Pedro Alvarez for the last out of the eighth as RHP Max Scherzer threw a perfect game after retiring the first 26 hitters.

LHP Gio Gonzalez will face the Pirates on Sunday in the series finale. He has been inconsistent this year, with some fabulous starts and some clunkers as well. He has made 13 starts and allowed 85 hits in 74 2/3 innings.

RHP Max Scherzer struck out 10 batters en route to pitching a no-hitter in a 6-0 win over the Pirates Saturday.

INF Yunel Escobar was a late scratch at third on Saturday with a stomach bug. He is hitting .329 and has three five-hit games this year.

SS Ian Desmond was slated to be out of the lineup for the second day in a row. But Yunel Escobar was scratched with a stomach bug so Desmond started at short, Danny Espinosa moved from short to second and Anthony Rendon switched from second to third. “All I want to do is win games. I want us to be on top of this division. I’ve been part of this thing since the beginning. We have a team to take it all the way this year, and any aspect I‘m willing to help the team do that,” Desmond told reporters before he was put in the lineup. Desmond was hitless in three trips to the plate as his average fell to .222.