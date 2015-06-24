Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Joe Ross was sent to Triple-A Syracuse after Stephen Strasburg came off the disabled list. Ross fanned 11 batters on Friday in a win at home over the Pittsburgh Pirates in his third big league start. “He came up here with expectations to do well,” said manager Matt Williams. “He went about his business as a professional. He pitched really well for us. He has a real bright future in this game.” Ross was

RHP Stephen Strasburg started on Tuesday at home against the Braves, following a rain delay of 2 hours, 12 minutes, after he came off the disabled list. After throwing a rehab start on Wednesday at Double-A Harrisburg, Strasburg went five innings and allowed one runs against Atlanta. He got his first win since May 17 in San Diego and lowered his ERA to 5.90 after a rough start to the year. Strasburg improved to 5-7 in his career against Atlanta. “I didn’t know it was going to be a two-hour delay. It was nothing I hadn’t experienced before,” said Strasburg. “It was good to get back out there.”

OF Bryce Harper, with homers in his last two games, was hitless in four trips to the plate. He lined out in his first two trips and his average fell to .339.

RHP Tanner Roark is back in the bullpen after he went on the paternity list last week and also after Doug Fister and Stephen Strasburg have returned to the rotation. He had an impressive outing Tuesday as he retired all six batters he faced in his first outing in a week. Manager Matt Williams said Roark could be used in a lot of ways out of the bullpen. “He is versatile,” Williams said.

2B Anthony Rendon had singles in each of his four at-bats Tuesday. He drove in the first run of the game after Denard Span led off the first with a double to center. Rendon lifted his average to .277.

OF Michael A. Taylor had two hits, a run and RBI on Tuesday against the Braves. Taylor has seen a lot of action in left field with Jayson Werth on the disabled list. “He is finding his way as a big leaguer,” manager Matt Williams said of Taylor (.249 average), who made his major league debut last August.

RHP Aaron Barrett (right bicep strain) has begun throwing, manager Matt Williams said. Barrett went on the disabled list June 12. He is 3-2 with an ERA of 5.06 in a team-high 30 games. He went on the DL June 12.

OF Jayson Werth (left wrist contusion) has started to put a glove on his left hand. “That is good news,” manager Matt Williams said. Werth went on the DL May 19, retroactive to May 16.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann will start Wednesday against the Braves. In two starts this year against Atlanta he has given up 16 hits and six runs in 13 innings with nine strikeouts and four walks. The Wisconsin native is 1-0 with an ERA of 4.15 in the two starts.

1B Ryan Zimmerman (left foot plantar fasciitis) has started swinging the bat, manager Matt Williams said. “He is ramping it up,” Williams said. Zimmerman went on the DL June 11, retroactive to June 10.

SS Ian Desmond did not start for the second time in three games on Tuesday. He was not in the original starting lineup on Sunday but was added to the lineup when Yunel Escobar came down with a stomach bug. Manager Matt Williams wanted to give Desmond a few days off as he struggles offensively, with an average of .145 in his last 55 at-bats. “Give him a couple (of days off) in a row,” Williams said.

C Wilson Ramos, who caught the no-hitter by Max Scherzer on Saturday, was back in the lineup Tuesday after he got Sunday off. He had three hits, including a double.