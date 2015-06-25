Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

LHP Felipe Rivero pitched a scoreless 11th inning against the Braves on Wednesday. He lowered his ERA to 3.60 and got his first major league win when SS Ian Desmond drove in the game winner in the last of the 11th with a sacrifice fly.

RHP Doug Fister will make his second start since coming off the disabled list when he pitches Thursday against the Braves. He gave up five runs in 5 1/3 innings in a loss at home to Tampa Bay on June 18. Fister won 16 games last year after starting the year on the DL.

OF Bryce Harper had two hits Wednesday, including a double in the 11th inning. He later scored the game-winning run on a sacrifice fly by Ian Desmond. Harper also drove in the first run of the game and is now at .340.

INF Anthony Rendon had two hits Wednesday against the Braves. That gave him six hits in the previous two games. Rendon is hitting .290.

OF Denard Span has reached base 17 games in a row after getting two walks on Wednesday against Atlanta. He is hitting .303 and has reached base in 45 of the 51 games he has played.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann started Wednesday against the Braves. Zimmermann went eight scoreless innings but was not involved in the decision as closer Drew Storen gave up the tying run in the ninth. “He’s pretty good. There’s a lot of guys on that pitching staff that get a lot of credit, and sometimes there’s not enough credit given to him. He really is tough. He showed how good he is today,” said Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez of the starter. Said Zimmermann: “Early on I wasn’t quite right with the layoff. My fastball location was there. It was a good night.”

SS Ian Desmond drove in the game winner with a sacrifice fly in the 11th Wednesday. “It feels good to win. I was able to get the barrel on it,” said Desmond, whose average is down to .220 and has hit below .200 this month.