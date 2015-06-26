Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Doug Fister gave the Nationals another strong effort from a starting pitcher. The veteran won his first game since coming off the disabled list and shut down the Braves. He threw seven shutout innings and gave up only four hits, getting his first win since returning from the disabled list earlier this month. “I thought he pitched really well, was in command out there throwing what he wanted to,” Nationals manager Matt Williams said.

RF Bryce Harper did not play in Thursday’s game. He pulled up with what he called a “cramp” in his right leg after getting a double in the 11th inning of Wednesday’s win, and Williams said Thursday that Harper would be out and that, basically was all the team wanted to say.

RF Clint Robinson continues to produce when the Nationals call on him. He went 2-for-3 with an RBI in this game and now is hitting .313 in his last 15 games, and Williams really likes the way he hits and how often he makes contact.

INF Anthony Rendon did not play due to some quad soreness. He’s battled injuries all season, and the Nationals likely will be very careful with him.

RF Matt den Dekker got his first RBI of the season with an eighth-inning single. In fact, the single also was his first hit as den Dekker, who came on in the eighth, is 1-for-6 so far with the team.

SS Ian Desmond has been struck in a terrible slump recently. He had a .111 average in his last 15 games and was batting just .220 for the season before Thursday. But Desmond, who got the game-winning sacrifice fly Wednesday, contributed in a big way in this game. He reached on an error and scored in the second, added a two-run homer in the third and a single in the eighth to finish 2-for-4 overall. “To be able to, (with) two strikes, I laid off some balls in the dirt, which has been a struggle lately,” Desmond said. “I‘m seeing the ball a lot better. I was able to get one out of the park today.”