Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

OF Bryce Harper (right hamstring soreness) was not in the starting lineup on Friday for the second straight game. According to manager Matt Williams, Harper underwent an MRI and results were negative as Harper is being considered day-to-day

2B Anthony Rendon was placed back on the 15-day disabled list before Friday’s game with a left quadriceps strain. Rendon missed the first 52 games of the season with a left knee sprain as well as a left oblique strain. After a breakout season in 2014, Rendon has struggled to stay healthy. He is hitting .290 with five RBIs in 18 games. The Nationals selected the contract of INF Emmanuel Burriss from Triple-A Syracuse to fill Rendon’s spot.

OF Reed Johnson (left calf strain) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list on Friday. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 29. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a ruptured tendon. He was on crutches in the Washington clubhouse before the May 8 game.

OF Denard Span was scratched before Friday’s game because of a back spasm. OF Matt den Dekker was inserted into the starting lineup to take his place and slugged a two-run home run. Span came into the game hitting .301 this season.

LHP Gio Gonzalez is scheduled to start Saturday afternoon against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Gonzalez has struggled on the road this season, as he’s 2-3 with a 5.89 ERA compared to 3-1 with a 2.65 ERA at home. In 14 career starts against the Phillies, he’s 7-5 with a 3.02 ERA.

RHP Max Scherzer, Friday’s starter, dominated the Phillies with eight innings of two-run ball to lead the Nationals to a 5-2 win. After throwing a no-hitter and a one-hit shutout in his previous two outings, Scherzer was perfect through 5 1/3 innings against the Phillies before allowing a double. Over his last three starts, Scherzer is 3-0 with a 0.70 ERA, 33 strikeouts and one walk. On the season, he’s 9-5 with a 1.79 ERA. “He was really good again,” Nationals manager Matt Williams said postgame. “Complete comfort and dominance.”

3B Yunel Escobar left Friday’s game after being hit by a pitch on the left hand in the top of the first inning. He stayed in the game to run the bases before being removed mid-inning. He is considered day-to-day.

INF Emmanuel Burriss had his contract selected to take the place of 2B Anthony Rendon on the roster. He was hitting .278 with three homers for Syracuse.