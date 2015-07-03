Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Doug Fister, who allowed just four hits over seven scoreless innings against the Braves last week in Washington, didn’t fare as well in Atlanta on Wednesday. He gave up back-to-back homers in a four-run fourth inning and dropped to 1-3 with a 5.13 ERA in five road starts. He is 2-1 with a 3.69 ERA in five home starts. Fister permitted just the four runs in his six-inning outing Wednesday.

RHP Aaron Barrett (right biceps strain) began a rehab assignment Wednesday, working a scoreless inning for Class A Potomac. He walked one and struck out two, throwing 16 pitches. Barrett, who was 3-0 with a 2.66 in 50 relief appearances as a rookie in 2014, appeared in 30 games this season before going on the disabled list June 12. He was 3-2 with a 5.06 ERA.

CF Denard Span, who has reached base safely in 21 consecutive games, was 1-for-2 with two walks and an RBI on Wednesday against the Braves. He is batting .318 (27-for-85) and has drawn 13 walks during the streak, which began June 4.

1B Ryan Zimmerman, on the disabled list since mid-June because of plantar fasciitis in his left foot, felt a little discomfort during a workout Wednesday with Class A Potomac, so he eased back on his running. He will progress slowly in his rehab, with no timetable yet for getting in minor league rehab games. Zimmerman had a full baseball workout for the first time Tuesday, hitting and fielding as well as running. He has a .209 average with five homers and 34 RBIs in 56 games this season.

RHP Max Scherzer, who has a three-game winning streak in which he has allowed just five hits over 26 innings, faces the Braves for the first time since 2010 in the series finale Thursday in Atlanta. He followed a one-hitter with a no-hitter before allowing four hits while winning his 100th career game. Scherzer had a perfect game at least into the sixth inning in each of his past three starts, striking out 33 and walking none. He has pitched against the Braves six times, including four starts, and is 1-2 with a 4.13 ERA.