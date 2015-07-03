Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RF Bryce Harper, who hit a seventh-inning double Thursday, has reached base in 21 of his past 23 games. Harper’s 18th double led to Washington’s only run, as he scored on a single by C Wilson Ramos.

LF Michael A. Taylor, who had a single Thursday, has reached base in 18 consecutive games. The rookie is hitting .313 (21-for-67) with five doubles, six RBIs and 11 runs during that span.

CF Denard Span has reached base in 22 consecutive games, dating to June 4. Span extended the streak with a first-inning single Thursday. He was 1-for-3, was hit by a pitch and stole two bases. He is hitting .318 (28-for-88) with six RBIs and 13 walks during his streak.

LHP Gio Gonzalez, who pitches against San Francisco on Friday, hasn’t lost to the Giants since 2010, when he was a member of the A‘s. Since joining the Nationals, he is 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA against San Francisco. Over his past seven starts, Gonzalez is 2-2 with a 4.58 ERA. He won his last start, allowing four hits in seven scoreless innings against the Pirates on June 21.

RHP Max Scherzer had his three-game winning streak snapped when the Braves beat the Nationals 2-1 with a run in the bottom of the ninth. He allowed five hits and struck out nine in 8 1/3 innings. It was his third complete game of the season, and Scherzer allowed two earned runs or fewer for the 13th time this season.