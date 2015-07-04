Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg (5-5, 5.49) looks to continue the success he’s enjoyed since returning from the disabled list June 23rd. Strasburg, who was out with neck tightness, is 2-0 in his last two starts while allowing just two runs and eight hits over 12 innings.

1B Clint Robinson’s two-run homer off of Jake Peavy was the difference in the Nationals 2-1 win against the Giants Friday night. Robinson, 20 for his last 69 with four homers and 12 RBIs, connected after Bryce Harper walked to open the seventh. “I kind of let it get deep and I had to muscle through it a little bit,” he said. “Lucky enough I got in on the barrel so I could get some carry on it.”

CF Denard Span singled and waked in Friday night’s 2-1 win against the San Francisco Giants. He’s reached base in 23 consecutive games, and is hitting .319 during that stretch.

RHP Gio Gonzalez allowed one run over seven innings as the Nationals defeated the Giants 2-1 on Friday night. He allowed five hits, struck out six and didn’t walk a batter. “Gio was in command of all his pitches,” Nationals manager Matt Williams said. “He was able to throw his changeups and curveballs for strikes and locate well with the fastball, too.”