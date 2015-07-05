Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg left Saturday’s 9-3 victory over the Giants with two outs in the fourth inning. After his first pitch to Brandon Belt, Strasburg grimaced and briefly grabbed his left side. He had allowed one hit in his third start back since missing 21 games because neck tightness.

RF Bryce Harper set a career high when his two-run home run in the first inning of Saturday’s 9-3 win over the Giants produced his 59th and 60th RBIs of the season. His previous high was 59 in 139 games during his rookie season in 2012. Harper was limited by injuries to 118 games in 2013 and 100 games last season.

RHP Tanner Roark (4-3) was once again Johnny on the Spot for Washington. Roark, who has pitched out of the bullpen and in the rotation this season depending on the Nationals’ needs, pitched 4 1/3 innings in relief of Stephen Strasburg in Saturday’s 9-3 win over the Giants. He allowed two runs on five hits, while striking out three.

LF Tyler Moore had three hits and drove in four runs in Washington’s 9-3 win over the Giants and starter Madison Bumgarner on Saturday. “He’s a tough pitcher and we tried to not really grind him out; we tried to be more aggressive today and it ended up paying off,” said Moore, who doubled twice and singled.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann (6-5, 3.16 ERA), who starts Sunday against the Giants, has not allowed a run in his last two outings, turning in 15 2/3 scoreless innings in back-to-back efforts against the Braves. Before that he had lost three straight. Zimmermann is 5-2 with a 2.79 ERA in eight games against the Giants.